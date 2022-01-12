SC asks Supertech to put its house in order, refund amount to home buyers of twin towers by Jan 17

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked realty major Supertech Ltd to put ''its house in order'' and refund the money of home buyers of its Emerald Court project along with interest by January 17 or face serious consequences. The top court had on August 31, last year ordered the demolition of the firm's twin 40-storey towers, which were under construction, within three months for violation of building norms in ''collusion'' with NOIDA officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna told the counsel representing Supertech Ltd that it will not tolerate it if it finds that the realty firm is finding all kinds of ruses to avoid complying with the orders of the court. ''We will not tolerate this. We want the money to be paid by Monday. Don't do deductions which are not authorised by the orders of the court. We are keeping the matter for Monday, please put your house in order. If you want to engage with amicus curiae Gaurav Aggarwal you do so, but make sure payments are made to the home buyers otherwise there will be serious consequences. Please inform your clients,'' the bench said.

The remarks of the top court came after some home buyers, who have filed contempt petitions, told the bench through their counsel that after the August 31, last year order, Supertech Ltd has sent them an email asking them to come and collect the money.

''When we go there they say no they will not pay the entire money now but they will pay in installments and want a signature of the home buyers that they will not go to the court against them. Second problem is that they are under-valuing the amount that is to be paid.

''This court was very clear that the principal is to be paid along with the interest but what they are doing is they are charging interest on RoI. So, some people will get one third of what they have originally been paid. Now this is not what the court has ordered,'' the counsel said.

Advocate Rishabh Parekh, appearing for Supertech, said that their cheque is ready but there is some confusion over the calculations, which will be sorted out after they get their particulars.

The bench told Parekh, ''You cannot charge interest on RoI because we have not given you that relief you will charge interest on RoI. You have to comply with orders as it stands. You have to pay them principal with interest.'' Parekh requested the court that these contempt matters also be listed on January 17, along with other matters, and by that time, he will file details of what has really happened. The bench listed the matter for January 17 and asked the home buyers to serve the copy of their contempt petitions to the counsel for Supertech Ltd.

On August 31, last year the Noida authority had received a rap on its knuckles as the top court pointed out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with the Supertech Ltd in the Emerald Court project and violations of norms by the realty major in construction of the twin towers.

The top court had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing projectl.

