U.S. trade chief Tai says will engage on UK steel talks when 'time is right'

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai signaled on Wednesday that the United States is not rushing to complete a deal to ease tariffs on British steel and aluminum, saying that she will pursue these talks "when the time is right".

Tai, speaking to an online event hosted by the Institute of International and European Affairs, an Irish think-tank, said the Biden administration will closely track developments between Britain and the European Union on Northern Ireland border issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)