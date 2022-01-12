Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: EOW gets custody of suspended IPS officer G P Singh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Wednesday granted two days' custody of suspended IPS officer G P Singh, arrested in an alleged disproportionate assets case, to the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh.

The special judge for Prevention of Corruption Act cases, Leena Agrawal, remanded Singh in the anti-graft agency's custody, said Deputy Director of Prosecution Mithilesh Verma.

The EOW will again produce Singh before the court on January 14, he said.

The agency had apprehended Singh from Gurugram on Tuesday.

It registered an FIR against Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, under the Prevention of Corruption Act on June 29, 2021, following a preliminary inquiry into complaints that he had amassed disproportionate assets.

The EOW then carried out searches at 15 locations and claimed to have discovered movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore. Following the raids, Singh was suspended on July 5.

