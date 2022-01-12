Russia says NATO talks were open and direct, warns against further worsening in ties

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Wednesday's talks with NATO in Brussels had been open and direct, and warned that a further worsening of ties could bring unpredictable consequences for European security.

He accused NATO of striving to contain Russia and gain superiority in all areas, describing the U.S.-led alliance's behaviour as creating unacceptable risks for Russia. There was no positive agenda between Moscow and NATO, he said.

