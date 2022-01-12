Russia says NATO talks were open and direct, warns against further worsening in ties
12-01-2022
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Wednesday's talks with NATO in Brussels had been open and direct, and warned that a further worsening of ties could bring unpredictable consequences for European security.
He accused NATO of striving to contain Russia and gain superiority in all areas, describing the U.S.-led alliance's behaviour as creating unacceptable risks for Russia. There was no positive agenda between Moscow and NATO, he said.
