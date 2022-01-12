Left Menu

MCC breach, UP minister, 40 BJP workers booked in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-01-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 23:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal was on Wednesday booked for violating the model code of conduct and the Covid protocol for allegedly holding a rally in a public ground here without permission.

The UP minister for Vocational Education and Skill Development was booked along with 40 BJP workers after they held the public rally at Ramlila Tila locality under the Kotwali police station area of the district on Tuesday, police said.

Kotwali police station SHO Anand Dev Mishra said the minister and 40 others were booked for committing various offences under sections 171, 269, 270,188 of the Indian Penal Codes besides other offences under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Disease Control Act.

They were booked on the basis of video evidence of the rally, the SHO said, pointing out that while announcing the poll schedule, the Election Commission had banned all physical assembly till January 15 due to a surge in the poll-bound states and elsewhere in the country. PTI CORR RAX RAX RAX

