Left Menu

Fraudster dupes man of Rs 7.43 lakh by posing as bank employee

Posing as a bank executive, a fraudster allegedly duped a Nagpur-based man of Rs 7.43 lakh on the pretext of updating the KYC details of his account, police said on Wednesday. Identifying himself as a bank executive, the caller asked him to update the KYC details of his account, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-01-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 23:45 IST
Fraudster dupes man of Rs 7.43 lakh by posing as bank employee
  • Country:
  • India

Posing as a bank executive, a fraudster allegedly duped a Nagpur-based man of Rs 7.43 lakh on the pretext of updating the KYC details of his account, police said on Wednesday. The victim, Sanjeev Kailash Dhawal (46), a resident of Laxmi Nagar area of the city, had received a phone call around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. Identifying himself as a bank executive, the caller asked him to update the KYC details of his account, an official said. After luring him into the trap, he procured his ATM card number and personal identification number (PIN). He gained access to his bank account by sending a one time password (OTP), which Dhawal shared with him, the police official added.

''Soon, the fraudster siphoned off Rs 7,43,849 from Dhawal's account. After the victim lodged a complaint, Bajaj Nagar police registered a case under IPC section 420 and the Information Technology Act,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022