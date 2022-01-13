Left Menu

Two Assam govt employees among three arrested on corruption charges

Three persons, including two transport department employees of the Assam government, have been arrested in Nagaon district on corruption charges, an official release said.The two government employees - a motor vehicle inspector and a peon- have also been suspended after their arrest on Tuesday, it said.Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary ordered the suspension of the two employees with immediate effect and asked the commissioner of transport to inquire into the allegations against them.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-01-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 12:04 IST
Two Assam govt employees among three arrested on corruption charges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The two government employees - a motor vehicle inspector and a peon- have also been suspended after their arrest on Tuesday, it said.

The two government employees - a motor vehicle inspector and a peon- have also been suspended after their arrest on Tuesday, it said.

Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary ordered the suspension of the two employees with immediate effect and asked the commissioner of transport to inquire into the allegations against them. The commissioner was directed to submit a report within 15 days, the release said on Wednesday. Another person, who is not a government employee, was also apprehended on corruption charges, it added.

