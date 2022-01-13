Left Menu

Stalin expresses dismay over remand extension of TN fishermen

The arrests of 68 men from Rameswaram, Mandapam and Jegathapattinam and their remand has caused great anguish among the fisherfolks and administration here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 15:32 IST
Stalin expresses dismay over remand extension of TN fishermen
Tamil Nadu MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Expressing dismay over the remand extension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by a Sri Lankan court, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre to intervene and secure their immediate release.

"Deeply disappointed to note that the remand of our fishermen has been extended. Urge Hon'ble Dr. S. Jaishankar to prevail upon Sri Lanka to secure their immediate release," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Fishermen who set out in separate boats were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy allegedly for fishing in their waters and imprisoned.

About 43 Tamil Nadu fishermen were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan navy on December 18, 12 fishermen the next day, and another 13 fishermen on December 20. The arrests of 68 men from Rameswaram, Mandapam, and Jegathapattinam and their remand has caused great anguish among the fisherfolks and administration here.

