Russian military experts giving Putin proposals over Ukraine - TASS cites minister
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:15 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian military specialists are giving President Vladimir Putin options in case the situation around Ukraine worsens, but diplomacy must be given a chance, the TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.
Ryabkov earlier said Washington's rejection of Moscow's key security demands was leading talks to a dead end.
