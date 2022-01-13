Russian military experts giving Putin proposals over Ukraine - TASS cites minister

Russian military specialists are giving President Vladimir Putin options in case the situation around Ukraine worsens, but diplomacy must be given a chance, the TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

Ryabkov earlier said Washington's rejection of Moscow's key security demands was leading talks to a dead end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)