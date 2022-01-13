Left Menu

West African bloc sanctions closing Mali air space don't impact military flights - France

Reuters | Brest | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:16 IST
Sanctions by the West African bloc on Mali, including entering the country's air space, do not concern military flights, France's Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Thursday.

Francophone West Africa's regional aviation authority accused a French military plane on Wednesday of violating sanctions imposed by West African states against Mali by flying into the country from neighbouring Ivory Coast.

"The decisions taken by ECOWAS consist of closing airspace but we don't consider that this concerns military flights," Parly told reporters after a defence ministers meeting in western France.

