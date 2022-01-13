Russia says U.S. demands its troops return to barracks are 'unacceptable' - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow was not ready to even discuss "unacceptable" U.S. demands for Russian troops on their own territory to return to barracks, the TASS news agency reported.
Moscow has worried Kyiv and the West by building up troops near Ukraine, sparking fears that it is considering invading. Moscow denies any such plans, saying it can deploy forces on its own territory how it chooses and that they pose no threat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moscow court shuts down Russia's Memorial human rights centre
Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks
Biden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions
Biden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders