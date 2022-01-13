Russia says U.S. demands its troops return to barracks are 'unacceptable' - TASS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow was not ready to even discuss "unacceptable" U.S. demands for Russian troops on their own territory to return to barracks, the TASS news agency reported.

Moscow has worried Kyiv and the West by building up troops near Ukraine, sparking fears that it is considering invading. Moscow denies any such plans, saying it can deploy forces on its own territory how it chooses and that they pose no threat.

