7 held for international credit card fraud

Seven members of a gang, who allegedly duped foreign nationals under the pretext of providing technical services and fraudulently making transactions from their credit cards were arrested, the police said here on Thursday.

The police busted a fake call center in Mohali and arrested the seven accused including four belonging to Hyderabad, and Rs 1.11 crore in cash among other things were seized from their possession, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra said.

Acting on a complaint by a private bank here over multiple suspicious transactions amounting to Rs 64.4 lakh that happened on a swiping machine issued by it to a Dental Clinic through 85 different international cards, the police initiated a probe.

During the course of investigation it was found that prime accused Naveen Bhutani, who has considerable experience in working with IT companies providing technical service to foreign customers, with the assistance of other accused established a call center and was allegedly cheating customers under the guise of providing technical services, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

The accused ran online advertisement campaigns for resolving problems related to different e-commerce sites and technical devices like router and when customers respond, the tele callers after explaining about their services take remote access of their devices to resolve the issue.

In fact, no services were provided to the customers. However, they collected payments through payment gateway links.

Similarly, the accused sent phishing mails to customers, who end up making transactions from their account, police said adding during remote access, the accused also captured the card credentials, using which they made transactions later as OTPs or PINs are not required for international transactions.

According to police, the accused acquired customers mobile number data base belonging to Australia, UK and Singapore and then the tele callers contacted customers, who are registered with various e-commerce sites introducing to them as tech services and collect OTP to login to their accounts of such sites.

Later, the tele callers inform customers that their email accounts are compromised and convince them to avail their company services in order to protect accounts. Also, they persuade the customers to make a payment, and also collect customers' card details like card number, expiry and CVV for further use.

With these details, the accused made payments during night hours of the countries to which the customers belong, so that they do not block the card or report fraud, they said.

“Naveen Bhutani and tele callers collected payments from customers under the guise of providing tech services, while no such services were offered to the customers. So far they have cheated banking institutions and foreign customers to the tune of Rs 25 crores”, the Cyberabad Police release said.

