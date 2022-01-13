Blinken says NKorea missile tests profoundly destabilizing

North Korea's missile tests are profoundly destabilizing and dangerous, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, adding that Pyongyang has not responded to any diplomatic overtures from Washington.

The United States and its allies are very focused on making sure they are protected and that there are repercussions for the North's missile activity, Blinken said in an interview with MSNBC.

