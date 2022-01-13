Left Menu

10 bovine rescued, smuggler held in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A suspected cattle smuggler was arrested and 10 bovines were rescued on Thursday in Rajasthans Bharatpur district, police said.Acting on a tip-off, Sikri police station and a special team had put up a blockade in Sikri town. The suspects, however, ran away after breaking the blockade and opening fire on police.

13-01-2022
A suspected cattle smuggler was arrested and 10 bovines were rescued on Thursday in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Sikri police station and a special team had put up a blockade in Sikri town. At around 5.30 am, the police tried to intercept two vehicles coming from Govindgarh. The suspects, however, ran away after breaking the blockade and opening fire on police. Police teams also opened fire in self defence.

The police team stopped one of the vehicles later and arrested Tahir Meo. Three live cartridges were recovered along with six bulls and four cows, they said.

Cow smugglers in another vehicle took advantage of the dense fog and sped away. Search is on for the absconding accused, police said.

