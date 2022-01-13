Left Menu

We have to prepare for escalation in Russia tensions, says U.S. envoy to OSCE

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 20:54 IST
We have to prepare for escalation in Russia tensions, says U.S. envoy to OSCE
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said after talks with Russia in Vienna on Thursday that the West must prepare for the eventuality that there could be an escalation in tensions with Moscow.

Michael Carpenter, the U.S. permanent representative to the 57-nation grouping, told reporters on a conference call that the United States would not entertain spheres of influence or restrictions on rights of nations to choose their own alliances, a reference to Russia's demands that the NATO alliance stop its eastward expansion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022