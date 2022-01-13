Left Menu

Ladakh administration grants Rs 5L each to kin of 14 soldiers killed in Galwan valley

PTI | Leh | Updated: 13-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 21:08 IST
Ladakh administration grants Rs 5L each to kin of 14 soldiers killed in Galwan valley
  • Country:
  • India

The Ladakh administration granted Rs 5 lakh each as ex-gratia to the kin of 14 soldiers who were killed in Operation Snow Leopard in Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Union territory, officials said on Thursday.

As many as 20 Army personnel were killed in the operation while fighting Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

According to four orders issued by the Home Department of Ladakh, kin of 14 soldiers who laid down their lives fighting Chinese aggression in Galwan Valley were given Rs five lakh each as ex-gratia.

According to the order, the relief was given to Bikumalla Santhoshi wife of Col Bikumalla Santosh, Jageshwari Bai mother of Sepoy Ganesh Ram, Minu Kumari, wife of Sepoy Aman Kumar, Baby Devi, wife of Sepoy Kundan Kumar, Mamta Orang, mother of Sepoy Rajesh Orang.

Ritee Devi, wife of Havildar Sunil Kumar, Kapra Hansda, mother of Sepoy Ganesh Hansda, Rumpa Roy, wife of Havaldar Bipul Roy, and Prakash Kaur, mother of Sepoy Gurtej Singh, were given the remuneration.

Manju Devi, mother of Sepoy Jai Kishore Singh, Laxmi Mani Soren, wife of Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Malati Pradhan, mother of Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan, Dharma Devi, mother of Sepoy Chandan Kumar, and Rehka Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh, were also given the relief, the order issued by Additional Secretary (Home Department) Tashi Dolma said.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022