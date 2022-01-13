Left Menu

Democratic U.S. Senator Sinema says filibuster necessary to prevent worsening political divisions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 22:53 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Sinema says filibuster necessary to prevent worsening political divisions
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema said the filibuster is necessary to prevent worsening political divisions in the country, in a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday.

The Arizona Democrat has been a longtime supporter of the filibuster, a Senate rule which requires 60 votes in the 100-person chamber to pass most legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022