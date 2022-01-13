Democratic U.S. Senator Sinema says filibuster necessary to prevent worsening political divisions

Democratic U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema said the filibuster is necessary to prevent worsening political divisions in the country, in a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday.

The Arizona Democrat has been a longtime supporter of the filibuster, a Senate rule which requires 60 votes in the 100-person chamber to pass most legislation.

