Man arrested for killing wife

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-01-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 00:45 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, police said on Thursday.

Subhash, a resident of Niwari area, suspected that his wife, Pooja (40), was having an extra-marital affair and hatched a plan to kill her, they said.

On Tuesday, he shot her dead at his home, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said.

It was Pooja’s second marriage as her first husband had died 11 years ago. She had two children of the first marriage, he said.

After killing Pooja, Subhash locked the door of the house and took the children from a school and dropped them at a house of a known person, Raja said.

A case was registered in the matter following a complaint by the victim’s father, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, they said.

Subhash was arrested and sent to jail, Raja said.

