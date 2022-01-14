Left Menu

Man sentenced to 10 yrs in jail for supplying drugs

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-01-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:39 IST
Representative Image
A special court here sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for allegedly supplying drugs.

Special judge Subodh Kumar on Thursday held Furkan guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

According to government counsel Ashok Pundhir, the convict was arrested in 2019 and 10 kg contraband was seized from his possession in Shamli district.

