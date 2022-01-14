Left Menu

3 held in Delhi for supplying illicit liquor

He, however, was caught after a brief chase, a senior police officer said.The vehicle driver Arvind and two helpers, Amit and Alok, were present inside the vehicle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:46 IST
3 held in Delhi for supplying illicit liquor
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested from southwest Delhi's Mahiplapur for allegedly supplying illicit liquor, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Arvind (39), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Amit (22), and Alok (22), both residents of Delhi, they said.

Police said they received information on Thursday that three persons with illicit liquor would pass through NH-8, Mahipalpur in a pickup goods carrier.

The security personnel intercepted the goods carrier and asked its driver to stop, but he tried to escape. He, however, was caught after a brief chase, a senior police officer said.

The vehicle driver Arvind and two helpers, Amit and Alok, were present inside the vehicle. Police recovered 90 cartons (1,125 bottles) of illicit liquor from the rear side of the vehicle, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022