Maha: Woman who complained about nasty Facebook messages among three held for smear bid
Three people, including the complainant, have been arrested in Alibag in Maharashtras Raigad district for allegedly creating a fake social media account to malign a man over an old enmity centered around the sand business, a police official said on Friday.
Three people, including the complainant, have been arrested in Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly creating a fake social media account to malign a man over an old enmity centered around the sand business, a police official said on Friday. A woman working in the office of a lawyer had filed a complaint that she had received objectionable messages from a Facebook account, which was in the name of a Pen-based man, he said.
''We arrested a 19-year-old man who was working in the same office as the complainant woman and confessed he had made the account on the instructions of his lawyer employer. This was to malign the Pen-based man, who had complained against their employer in connection with the sand business,'' he said.
The complainant woman, the teen and their lawyer employer were arrested for conspiring and creating the fake Facebook account to trap the Pen-based man, the Alibag police station official said.
