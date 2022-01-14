Left Menu

Turkey says it held talks with Armenia in constructive atmosphere

Turkey's foreign ministry said on Friday a first round of talks between Turkey and Armenia on normalising ties after decades of animosity were held in a "positive and constructive" atmosphere, adding the sides were committed to full normalisation.

Envoys from Turkey and Armenia held the talks in Moscow on Friday, in a move Armenia expects will lead to the establishment of diplomatic relations and reopening borders.

The Turkish ministry said a location and date for the next meeting would be finalised later.

