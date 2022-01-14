Turkey says it held talks with Armenia in constructive atmosphere
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:48 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Turkey's foreign ministry said on Friday a first round of talks between Turkey and Armenia on normalising ties after decades of animosity were held in a "positive and constructive" atmosphere, adding the sides were committed to full normalisation.
Envoys from Turkey and Armenia held the talks in Moscow on Friday, in a move Armenia expects will lead to the establishment of diplomatic relations and reopening borders.
The Turkish ministry said a location and date for the next meeting would be finalised later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EMERGING MARKETS-China property stocks slip; Turkish lira slides again
Turkey says seven European countries barred Turkish passengers as Omicron surges
EMERGING MARKETS-Year-end cheer to gloomy 2021 for EM stocks; Turkish lira worst performer
Afghan officials begin talks with Qatar-Turkish company to run airports
Turkish prosecutor seeks jail for opposition politician over espionage- state media