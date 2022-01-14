Five held for robbery, murder plot

Mangaluru city police on Friday said they have arrested five members of a gang in connection with a robbery case and a plot to murder a man belonging to a rival gang.

Addressing reporters here, the city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the gang had waylaid a person on December 8 at Surathkal and robbed him of his valuables, including a two-wheeler and a mobile phone.

An initial probe into the case revealed that the prime accused Sharan and his aides were planning to murder a person from a rival gang. During interrogation, the gang confessed to having stolen the two-wheeler and the mobile to execute the planned murder. A car and three mobile phones were seized from the possession of the accused. A few others in the gang who are absconding would be arrested soon, the Commissioner said. The gang was also trying to develop contact with criminals abroad, he said.

The prime accused Sharan is facing 22 cases on charges of murder, attempt to murder, theft, assault, NDPS, and POCSO in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The other two members of the gang are also facing criminal charges, Kumar said.

