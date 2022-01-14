Left Menu

Five held for robbery, murder plot

Mangaluru city police on Friday said they have arrested five members of a gang in connection with a robbery case and a plot to murder a man belonging to a rival gang. Addressing reporters here, the city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the gang had waylaid a person on December 8 at Surathkal and robbed him of his valuables, including a two-wheeler and a mobile phone. Initial probe into the case revealed that the prime accused Sharan and his aides were planning to murder a person from a rival gang.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:56 IST
Five held for robbery, murder plot
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru city police on Friday said they have arrested five members of a gang in connection with a robbery case and a plot to murder a man belonging to a rival gang.

Addressing reporters here, the city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the gang had waylaid a person on December 8 at Surathkal and robbed him of his valuables, including a two-wheeler and a mobile phone.

An initial probe into the case revealed that the prime accused Sharan and his aides were planning to murder a person from a rival gang. During interrogation, the gang confessed to having stolen the two-wheeler and the mobile to execute the planned murder. A car and three mobile phones were seized from the possession of the accused. A few others in the gang who are absconding would be arrested soon, the Commissioner said. The gang was also trying to develop contact with criminals abroad, he said.

The prime accused Sharan is facing 22 cases on charges of murder, attempt to murder, theft, assault, NDPS, and POCSO in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The other two members of the gang are also facing criminal charges, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022