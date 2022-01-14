FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
She has been sentenced to a total of six years in detention so far and denies all charges. The following is a summary of the sentences and cases against Suu Kyi, based on information available to Reuters: - Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organisations asking them not to recognise the military government (Penal Code, Article 505).
Five more corruption cases against Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi have been taken on by a court in the military-ruled country, the latest in a string of cases brought against her since she was overthrown in a coup last year. Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in more than a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. She has been sentenced to a total of six years in detention so far and denies all charges.
- Breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party's election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). Sentenced to two years in prison on Jan. 10, 2022, after a two-year sentence in December 2021 on a similar charge. - Possession in February of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). One case, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). Sentenced on Jan. 10 to two years and one year in jail, respectively, on the charges. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
- Obtaining, collecting, recording, publishing, or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). One case, maximum 14 years in prison. - Prosecution for "electoral fraud and lawless actions" (status unclear).
- Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). 10 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each. Allegations include:
* Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home. * Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.
* Accepting bribes totaling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars. * Misuse of state funds for a lease of a helicopter.
