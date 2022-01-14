Jalpaiguri train accident: Rajasthan govt to give Rs 1 lakh to 'seriously injured'

Rajasthan government will give Rs 1 lakh to those seriously injured in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailment accident, it was announced on Friday. Two ministers from the state met the injured on Friday and inquired about their well being.

State Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal visited the accident site in Menaguri, West Bengal, and inquired about the relief and rescue operations.

Both ministers also met the injured admitted in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri.

''Reached the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident spot in Menaguri (West Bengal) along with Cabinet Minister Govind Ram Meghwal and saw the situation there. After meeting the injured, gave complete information to the Honorable Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,'' Bhati tweeted.

He announced the state government will give Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries along with all possible help in their treatment.

About 12 coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train left from Bikaner had derailed near Domohani in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday and some of these coaches were overturned.

Nine people were killed and at least 36 others were injured in the accident.

