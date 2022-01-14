Chief priest of Patna Sahib gurudwara found injured under mysterious circumstances at home

Bhai Rajendra Singh, the chief ‘granthi’ (priest) of Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Ji, was found injured under mysterious circumstances at his residence here, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chowk police station, Gauri Shankar, said Singh had injuries on his neck and was bleeding profusely when his wife first noticed him on Thursday. His family members immediately took him to the nearest hospital and from there he was taken to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), the SHO said. The police have not initiated any probe so far as no complaint has been lodged on behalf of his family in this regard, he said. “The Chowk police station had received information about the incident. We were told that Bhai Rajendra Singh was hit on his neck by a sharp weapon. But the police cannot initiate a formal investigation without receiving a complaint from his family members,” the police officer told PTI. Despite repeated attempts by PTI, neither his family members nor office-bearers of the Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Ji, also known as Takht Sri Patna Sahib, were available for comments. The ‘granthi’ is a priest who acts as custodian of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. The Sri Harmandir Sahib Ji of Patna is the birthplace of the 10th and the last Guru of the Sikhs, Gobind Singh. Maharaja Ranjit Singh had built the gurudwara at the place. Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna on 22 December 1666.

