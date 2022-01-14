Left Menu

Section 144 imposed in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 14-01-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 23:14 IST
Apprehending “unlawful activities” in the district, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were promulgated here with immediate effect, top district authorities on Friday said.

“Prohibitory orders will remain in force till March 12,” Navneet Singh Chahal, District Magistrate Mathura said.

He said the orders have been imposed under apprehension of unlawful activities during festivals of different communities and few competitive examinations scheduled to take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

