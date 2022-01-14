Pakistan welcomes UN’s appeal for Afghan aid, says Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan is committed to providing all possible support to avert a major humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday, even as he welcomed United Nations’ appeal for aid to its neighbour. On Thursday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that millions of Afghans are on the “verge of death,” urging the international community to fund the UN’s USD 5 billion humanitarian appeal, release the country’s frozen assets and reignite its banking system to avert a major economic and social collapse. “We welcome the UN’s appeal for aid to Afghanistan,” Khan said while chairing the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan. During the meeting, the committee was briefed on the progress made on relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth PKR 5 billion, comprising food items including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies. The committee was informed that Afghanistan is currently at the throes of a major famine during the harsh winter. While expressing concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the committee vowed that Pakistan would not abandon the Afghans at this crucial juncture. “Pakistan is committed to provide all out support to the Afghan people to avert the humanitarian crisis,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. It also renewed its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid at this critical juncture to avert economic collapse and to save precious lives in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Khan also directed the concerned authorities to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well to stave off the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower especially in medical, IT, finance and accounting. He also directed to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation process. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousuf and the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa among others.

