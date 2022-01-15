New U.S. Horn of Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia
The new U.S. envoy to the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, and Assistant Secretary Molly Phee will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week, the State Department said on Friday, calling on Addis Ababa to help end conflict in the country.
"They will encourage government officials to seize the current opening for peace by ending the air strikes and other hostilities ... and laying the foundation for an inclusive national dialogue," it said in a statement.
