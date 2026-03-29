Pakistan's Pledge to Saudi Arabia Amidst West Asia Crisis

In the midst of escalating conflict in West Asia, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has expressed resolute support for Saudi Arabia, as reported by the Prime Minister's Office.

Sharif highlighted Saudi Arabia's commendable restraint, during discussions with Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The Pakistani leader emphasized solidarity with the Kingdom and reiterated past dialogues with the Crown Prince, marked by a significant meeting in Jeddah.

The meeting coincided with a quadrilateral summit hosted by Pakistan, involving ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye, to address the regional crisis. Talks highlighted unity among Islamic nations as critical during these tensions.