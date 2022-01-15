Left Menu

BMC to set up its first electric incinerator for pet animals at Dahisar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC will set up an electric incinerator to dispose of carcasses of pet animals at the Dahisar crematorium, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday. It will be the first such facility by the civic body, she said. There has been a demand for an incinerator for pets for a long time. Hence, we have decided to set up an electric incinerator for pet animals at the Dahisar crematorium.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up an electric incinerator to dispose of carcasses of pet animals at the Dahisar crematorium, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday.

It will be the first such facility by the civic body, she said.

''There has been a demand for an incinerator for pets for a long time. Hence, we have decided to set up an electric incinerator for pet animals at the Dahisar crematorium. It will be the first such facility provided by the civic body in Mumbai for the pet lovers,'' she told reporters.

It will be spread over a 2,500 sq ft area and the BMC has already issued a circular for it, she said.

There was no general crematorium for pets in the city, Pednekar said, adding that the existing facilities are private ones and their waiting period is long. ''To overcome the problem, the BMC has decided to set up this electric incinerator,'' she said.

