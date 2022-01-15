Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi; no casualty

A fire broke out at a shoe factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial Area Saturday morning, officials said.

According to fire officials, a call was received at 9.36 am regarding the incident following which 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No causality has been reported so far and the fire was brought under control, they said.

