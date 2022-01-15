Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-01-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 18:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani national was arrested shortly after he inadvertently crossed into the Indian side along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a senior BSF official said.

Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), S P S Sandhu said the intruder would be returned to Pakistani Rangers through flag meeting after completion of necessary formalities.

''One Pakistani national crossed over inadvertently to India on the Balhad border today (Saturday) at about 1300 hours. He came about 200 metres inside India and was apprehended by the alert troops,'' said Sandhu, who is also the Public Relations Officer of BSF Jammu frontier.

He said on preliminary questioning, it was found that he had accidentally crossed the IB into this side.

''He will be handed back to Pakistani Rangers on proper receipt through flag meeting after completing formalities,'' he said, adding the apprehended individual belongs to border area of Shakargarh tehsil of Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

