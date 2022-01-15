Man held for 'hate campaign, anti-national activities' in J-K's Pulwama
Police on Saturday said they have arrested a man on charges of “hate campaign, bullying and anti-national activities” from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police spokesman said Mir Mushtaq Ahmad, resident of Bonora area of the south Kashmir district, was allegedly indulging in activities that are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of the Union of India and Jammu and Kashmir,” through his social media account.
“He advocates, abets unlawful activities and commits offences which are likely to disrupt public tranquillity and harmony,” the spokesman said.
According to the police, Ahmad is involved in criminal intimidation on social media besides cyberstalking and cyberbullying.
Further investigation into the matter has been initiated, the spokesman said.
