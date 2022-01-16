Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UK's Labour has biggest lead over Johnson's party since 2013-poll

Britain's opposition Labour Party has opened up its biggest lead over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservatives since 2013 after an outcry over revelations of social gatherings at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns, an opinion poll showed. The poll by Opinium gave Labour 41% of the vote share compared with 31% for the Conservatives.

Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225

The bodies of 225 people killed in unrest in Kazakhstan last week, including 19 members of the security forces, were delivered to morgues throughout the country, the prosecutor general's office said on Saturday. The figure included civilians and armed "bandits" killed by security forces, Serik Shalabayev, the head of criminal prosecution at the prosecutor's office, told a briefing.

Hundreds of U.S.-bound migrants set off in Honduras in first caravan of 2022

Hundreds of Hondurans and Nicaraguans on Saturday left the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula to march toward the United States, the first such migrant caravan to be formed this year in Central America. The caravan set off days before leftist President-elect Xiomara Castro takes office in Honduras on Jan. 27. She has vowed to revive the economy and combat corruption that stokes waves of mass migration to the United States.

Canadian foreign minister to visit Ukraine, vows to deter Russian aggression

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will visit Kyiv next week to reaffirm support for Ukrainian sovereignty and reinforce efforts to deter "aggressive actions" by Russia, Ottawa said on Saturday. Moscow has stationed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and the United States said on Friday it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade if diplomacy failed to meet its objectives.

China slams U.S. sanctions on Iran as cooperation agreement launched

China reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral sanctions by the United States against Iran as the Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers announced the launch of a 25-year cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening economic and political ties. In a meeting on Friday in the city of Wuxi, in Jiangsu province, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also backed efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran.

Ukraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack

Kyiv believes a hacker group linked to Belarusian intelligence carried out a cyberattack https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/expect-worst-ukraine-hit-by-cyberattack-russia-moves-more-troops-2022-01-14 that hit Ukrainian government websites this week and used malware similar to that used by a group tied to Russian intelligence, a senior Ukrainian security official said. Serhiy Demedyuk, deputy secretary of the national security and defence council, told Reuters that Ukraine blamed Friday's attack - which defaced government websites with threatening messages - on a group known as UNC1151 and that it was cover for more destructive actions behind the scenes.

Hezbollah, Amal end boycott of Lebanon's cabinet amid economic crisis

Powerful Lebanese groups Hezbollah and Amal said on Saturday they would end a boycott of cabinet sessions, opening the way for ministers to meet after a three-month gap that has seen the economic crisis deepen and currency collapse further. The groups, which back several ministers in a government made up of members from across the political and sectarian spectrum, said the decision was driven by a desire to approve the 2022 budget and to discuss an economic recovery.

Russia detains six more suspected REvil group members

A Moscow court on Saturday remanded in custody for two months six more suspected members of the ransomware crime group REvil over illegal trafficking of funds, a day after Russia claimed it had dismantled the group at the request of the United States. The court identified the six men as Mikhail Golovachuk, Ruslan Khansvyarov, Dmitry Korotayev, Alexei Malozemov, Artyom Zayets and Daniil Puzyrevsky.

Djokovic escorted by immigration officers to hearing to decide Australian fate

Novak Djokovic left a hotel for asylum seekers on Sunday morning headed for a federal court hearing that will decide once and for all whether he can stay in Australia and defend his Open title. Djokovic was driven out of the hotel, accompanied by Australian immigration officers about 8:30 a.m. local time.

Jamaica detains ex-senator, key suspect in killing of Haitian president

Jamaican authorities have detained a former Haitian senator who was a key suspect in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July, Jamaican national police said on Saturday. Jamaica Constabulary Force spokesman Dennis Brooks told Reuters that John Joel Joseph, a well-known Haitian politician named by the authorities as a suspect in Moise's killing, was arrested by the authorities on Friday.

