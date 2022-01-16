Left Menu

Ranting man takes hostages at Texas synagogue

PTI | Colleyville | Updated: 16-01-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 06:18 IST
Ranting man takes hostages at Texas synagogue
Police say one hostage has been released uninjured from a Texas synagogue where a man had been holding four people.

The Colleyville Police Department said the man was released shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. He was expected to be reunited with his family soon and did not require medical attention. FBI crisis negotiators were continuing to communicate with the man who took the hostages, police said.

