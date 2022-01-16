Ranting man takes hostages at Texas synagogue
Police say one hostage has been released uninjured from a Texas synagogue where a man had been holding four people.
The Colleyville Police Department said the man was released shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. He was expected to be reunited with his family soon and did not require medical attention. FBI crisis negotiators were continuing to communicate with the man who took the hostages, police said.
