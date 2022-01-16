Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Monday
- Country:
- Australia
Order of play on the main show court's on the first day of the Australian Open on Monday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
ROD LAVER ARENA Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 5-Maria Sakkari (Greece)
Camila Osorio (Colombia) v 13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) Not before 0300 GMT
Marcos Giron (U.S.) v 6-Rafa Nadal (Spain) From 0800 GMT
1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Daniel Altmaier (Germany)
MARGARET COURT ARENA Fiona Ferro (France) v 15-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)
Brandon Nakashima (U.S.) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) Wang Qiang (China) v 18-Coco Gauff (U.S.)
From 0800 GMT Feliciano Lopez (Spain) v John Millman (Australia)
Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) v 8-Paula Badosa (Spain) JOHN CAIN ARENA
Laslo Djere (Serbia) v 14-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 10-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Egor Gerasimov (Belarus)
Not before 0600 GMT 11-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Madison Keys (U.S.)
Jaume Munar (Spain) v 18-Aslan Karatsev (Russia)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV; Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month and more
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for COVID-19, mild symptoms
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild
Goldman Sachs asks eligible U.S. employees to work from home until Jan. 18