Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Monday

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:05 IST
Order of play on the main show court's on the first day of the Australian Open on Monday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 5-Maria Sakkari (Greece)

Camila Osorio (Colombia) v 13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) Not before 0300 GMT

Marcos Giron (U.S.) v 6-Rafa Nadal (Spain) From 0800 GMT

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Daniel Altmaier (Germany)

MARGARET COURT ARENA Fiona Ferro (France) v 15-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Brandon Nakashima (U.S.) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) Wang Qiang (China) v 18-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

From 0800 GMT Feliciano Lopez (Spain) v John Millman (Australia)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) v 8-Paula Badosa (Spain) JOHN CAIN ARENA

Laslo Djere (Serbia) v 14-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 10-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Egor Gerasimov (Belarus)

Not before 0600 GMT 11-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Madison Keys (U.S.)

Jaume Munar (Spain) v 18-Aslan Karatsev (Russia)

