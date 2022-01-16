Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show court's on the first day of the Australian Open on Monday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 5-Maria Sakkari (Greece)

Camila Osorio (Colombia) v 13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) Not before 0300 GMT

Marcos Giron (U.S.) v 6-Rafa Nadal (Spain) From 0800 GMT

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Daniel Altmaier (Germany)

MARGARET COURT ARENA Fiona Ferro (France) v 15-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Brandon Nakashima (U.S.) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) Wang Qiang (China) v 18-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

From 0800 GMT Feliciano Lopez (Spain) v John Millman (Australia)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) v 8-Paula Badosa (Spain) JOHN CAIN ARENA

Laslo Djere (Serbia) v 14-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 10-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Egor Gerasimov (Belarus)

Not before 0600 GMT 11-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Madison Keys (U.S.)

Jaume Munar (Spain) v 18-Aslan Karatsev (Russia)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)