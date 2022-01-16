Somalia government spokesperson wounded in explosion in capital - Reuters witness

Somalia's government spokesperson was wounded on Sunday in an explosion in the capital suspected to have been set off by a suicide bomber, a Reuters photographer said.

The photographer at the scene of the explosion reported seeing body parts lying on the ground outside the house of Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, who has been rushed to hospital.

