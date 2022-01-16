Left Menu

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:12 IST
Maha: 4 held for shooting dead doctor in Yavatmal; main accused on the run
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were arrested for allegedly shooting dead a doctor near a government-run hospital in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Dr Hanumant Dharmkare, who was attached to Umarkhed rural government hospital here, was shot dead at around 4.45 pm on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal-Patil identified the accused as Syed Tausif Syed Khalil (35) Syed Mushtaq Khalil (32), Sheikh Mohsin Sheikh Qayyum (34) and Sheikh Shahrukh Shiekh Alam (27), adding that main accused Efaz Sheikh was on the run.

''The five had conspired to kill Dharmkare after blaming his treatment for the death of their brother who had sustained injuries in an accident in 2019. The accused had threatened to kill Dharmkare at the time as well,'' he said.

