Loud sounds in western Iran caused by lightning - IRNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:31 IST
Loud blasts heard in several cities in western Iran early on Sunday were the result of lightning flashes, an interior ministry official said.

"After liaising with the relevant security and military agencies, it was determined that the sounds were caused by lightning and no special incident occurred," ministry official Majid Mirahmadi told the state news agency IRNA.

