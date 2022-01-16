Left Menu

Putin to host Iranian president next week for talks - state TV

Iran later breached many of the deal's nuclear restrictions and kept pushing beyond them. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that progress had been made in the talks to revive the deal.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-01-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 17:23 IST
Putin to host Iranian president next week for talks - state TV
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi for talks in Moscow next week as Russia tries to help salvage a nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran, state television channel Rossiya-1 reported on Sunday. Rossiya-1 did not disclose when precisely the meeting between the two leaders would take place, nor the issues they would discuss.

Russia is taking part in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union - that lifted some sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme. Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, a year after he became U.S. president. Iran later breached many of the deal's nuclear restrictions and kept pushing beyond them.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that progress had been made in the talks to revive the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022