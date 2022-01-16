Somalia's government spokesperson wounded in suicide bombing
- Country:
- Somalia
Somalia's government spokesperson was wounded Sunday in a suicide bombing that the al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for.
Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu appeared to be the sole target in the attack near his residence by a busy intersection in the capital, Mogadishu. A statement from the prime minister's office called his wounds non-life-threatening.
It has been widely expected that such attacks would increase as tensions rise in Somalia over a national election that has been delayed for almost a year.
“Such attacks are purely politically motivated actions,” said Mohamed Abdulaziz Omar, a local civil society activist, adding that it also occurred in past elections in the Horn of Africa nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bodies burnt and one victim beheaded in Kenyan village near Somalia - police
Somalia government spokesperson wounded in blast in capital - Reuters witness, state media
Somalia government spokesperson wounded in explosion in capital - Reuters witness
UPDATE 1-Somalia government spokesperson wounded in blast in capital - Reuters witness, state media
Somalia's government spokesperson wounded in suicide bombing