Dharma Sansad case: Yati Narsinghanand sent to 14-day judicial custody

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:47 IST
A Haridwar court on Sunday sent Yati Narsinghanand, organiser of the controversial Dharma Sansad in Haridwar, to 14-day judicial custody.

He has been booked under Sections 295 (A) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and sent to Roshnabad Jail, Haridwar police station SHO Rakinder Singh Kathait said. Section 295 (A) deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs while section 509 deals with word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Yati Narsinghanand, the head priest of the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, was picked up on Saturday night from Sarvanand Ghat of the Ganga, where he was staging a 'satyagraha' against the arrest of another accused in the case Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, earlier known as Waseem Rizvi.

Tyagi is already in jail, Kathait said.

Some of the speakers at the Dharma Sansad, held from December 17-19, are accused of delivering hate speeches against a particular community.

Two FIRs are lodged in Haridwar against more than ten people, including Narasinghanand and Tyagi in this connection. A special investigation team is probing the case.

