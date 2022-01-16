Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man kills friend over suspicion of affair with wife

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-01-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 19:51 IST
A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his friend in Raipur in Chhattisgarh after suspecting the latter of have illicit relations with his wife, police said on Sunday.

Duleshwar Patre (22) of Mungeli district believed his friend Manoj Kumar (39), a native of Punjab, was having an affair with the former's wife, said Dharsinva police station SHO KK Bajpai.

''Kumar's body was found on January 14. A probe zeroed in on Patre, who at first tried to mislead the police but later confessed to killing Kumar by strangling him in Mohda village,'' he said.

