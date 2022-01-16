Left Menu

Punjab polls: Denied Congress ticket, CM Channi's brother to contest as independent candidate

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh Bassi on Sunday announced that he will be contesting as an independent candidate from Bassi Pathana assembly seat in the upcoming polls after Congress did not give him a ticket.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-01-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 20:05 IST
Punjab polls: Denied Congress ticket, CM Channi's brother to contest as independent candidate
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Dr Manohar Singh Bassi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh Bassi on Sunday announced that he will be contesting as an independent candidate from Bassi Pathana assembly seat in the upcoming polls after Congress did not give him a ticket. The Chief Minister's rebellious remarks came after the party has fielded MLA Gurpreet Singh GP from the seat.

"I was a contender for the Bassi Pathana seat, but the party (Congress) has denied a ticket. I will contest the election as an independent candidate. I did the same in 2007 and won the election," Manohar Singh Bassi said. Bassi called the party's decision an injustice to him and the people of the constituency.

Dr Manohar Singh Bassi resigned from the post of Senior Medical Officer at Kharar Civil Hospital, Mohali in August 2021. Bassi Pathan assembly constituency is reserved for the SC category. Channi's brother claims that he was posted at Nandpur Kalaur Primary Health Center during COVID-19 and he did a lot of work in the area, but the MLA GP transferred him from there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022