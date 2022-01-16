Left Menu

Barinderjit Singh appointed new SSP of Udham Singh Nagar on EC's order

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-01-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 20:23 IST
Barinderjit Singh appointed new SSP of Udham Singh Nagar on EC's order
Barinderjit Singh was on Sunday appointed as the new SSP of Udham Singh Nagar district replacing Dilip Singh Kunwar on the orders of the state election commission.

The state's home department issued the order asking Kunwar to take charge immediately.

Although no reason was mentioned for the transfer, the manner in which Udham Singh Nagar police recently dealt with tension sparked by recovery of chopped body parts of an animal in Rudrapur is understood to have been the cause of it.

In another order issued on the direction of the election commission, Harichandra Semwal was removed from the posts of Secretary and Commissioner Excise department.

The appointments had been made a day ahead of the election dates were announced and the model code of conduct came into force.

