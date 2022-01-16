Left Menu

Nagpur: Man hangs self after wife leaves home following a fight

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-01-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 22:40 IST

A man ended his life after his wife reportedly left home following a domestic feud in Kalamna area of Nagpur city, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman left her home on Thursday and the man hanged himself on Saturday evening, he said.

Kalamna police have registered a case and probing further, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

