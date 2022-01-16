Nagpur: Man hangs self after wife leaves home following a fight

A man ended his life after his wife reportedly left home following a domestic feud in Kalamna area of Nagpur city, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman left her home on Thursday and the man hanged himself on Saturday evening, he said.

Kalamna police have registered a case and probing further, he added.

