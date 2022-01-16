Nagpur: Man hangs self after wife leaves home following a fight
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-01-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 22:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A man ended his life after his wife reportedly left home following a domestic feud in Kalamna area of Nagpur city, a police official said on Sunday.
The woman left her home on Thursday and the man hanged himself on Saturday evening, he said.
Kalamna police have registered a case and probing further, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalamna
- Nagpur city
Advertisement