Left Menu

MP farmhouse of man accused of raping, torturing wife razed

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-01-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 17:38 IST
MP farmhouse of man accused of raping, torturing wife razed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The illegal farmhouse of a real estate businessman accused of torturing and raping his wife was demolished by the district administration in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The businessman, along with four associates, had tortured his wife, gang-raped her and indulged in unnatural sex, police said, adding that all five were arrested on Sunday after the Chhattisgarh-based woman lodged a complaint.

The farmhouse is spread on an area of one lakh square feet, of which about 27,000 square feet is illegally constructed, and it appears it was being used for immoral activities, a sub divisional magistrate (SDM) said.

A probe against the illegality of the farmhouse was already underway.

"The demolition of the farmhouse is a clear message to criminals having a crooked mentality," Indore collector Manish Singh said.

As per the FIR, the accused got in touch with the woman through a matrimonial website and married her despite being already married. The woman has alleged her husband and his associates have gang-raped her and indulged in unnatural sex many times between November, 2019 and 2021.

They also tortured her by singeing her private parts with cigarettes, beating her and issuing death threats, she has told police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022