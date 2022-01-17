Delhi Police nabs kingpin of well-organised betting syndicate

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 39-year-old man alleged to be the kingpin of a well-organised betting and crime syndicate, officials said on Monday. Lalit Verma alias Neetu, a resident of East Uttam Nagar, was on the run since 2016 and the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said that on Sunday, a team of Interstate Cell of Crime Branch, Chanakyapuri arrested Verma, who is the kingpin the well-organised syndicate.

She said Verma was booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in 2015 in Delhi's Bhajanpura and was declared a proclaimed offender. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on him. He was previously booked by the Punjab police in a similar case.

During the investigation of the 2015 case, accused Roshan Lal Verma, Lalit Verma's father, who was also part of the syndicate made a disclosure statement in which he named his son as one of the active partners in running the criminal syndicate, she said.

Further investigation revealed that after most members of the syndicate were arrested, Lalit Verma and some of his associates were managing the work of the syndicate, police said.

''Based on a tip-off that accused Lalit Verma is hiding somewhere in Himachal Pradesh and managing the day-to-day affairs of their illegal business of ‘Satta’ from there and also comes to Delhi occasionally, the police team gathered information and zeroed on his movement that he would come at his permanent residence in Delhi's East Uttam Nagar on Sunday,'' the officer said.

After that a recce of the surrounding area was carried out and at about 9:30 pm, when the accused Lalit Kumar came to his house, he was apprehended after a short scuffle as he was trying to flee from there after seeing the police party, she said.

''During interrogation, accused Lalit Verma disclosed that since 2006, he was associated with his father in the illegal business of 'Satta'. In 2015, his father was arrested by the Delhi Police in MCOCA case and police also raided their addresses in search of him. ''Post arrest of his father, he took over the entire syndicate and used to run it while hiding himself. He further disclosed that from this business he earned more than 100 crores and with the help of this crime proceed, he owned a number of properties across the country, besides several vehicles,'' Bhardwaj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)