Delhi: 2 cousin brothers held for posing as cops, robbing truck driver

Two cousin brothers were arrested for allegedly posing as Delhi Police officials and robbing a truck driver at gunpoint in the national capital's Bhajanpura area, police said on Monday.

The accused, Hariom Sagar and Piyush Kumar, both aged 22, were fascinated with the idea of becoming policemen. They had even installed a police siren in their SUV, they said.

The incident took place late on Sunday night when the truck driver, Hareram Paswan, along with his two labourers was on his way from Brijpuri to Seelampura. The truck was intercepted by the accused, who came in a black Scorpio, near Gokalpuri flyover, the police said.

''Two persons impersonating as police officers came out of the vehicle and slapped the driver two-three times and asked for his ID and vehicle papers... they also took Rs 500 from him,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. They asked him to take the truck to Bhajanpura police station. One of the accused sat in the truck, while the other drove the SUV ahead of it, he said.

However, when they saw a police vehicle coming from the opposite side, both of them fled in their vehicle, he added.

After a case was registered in the matter, the vehicle of the accused was tracked and intercepted at Shastri Park, the police said.

''During interrogation, Hariom Sagar disclosed information about his associate Piyush Kumar, who is his cousin brother. On his instance, Piyush was traced and arrested,'' Sain said.

Both the accused confessed to their crime and revealed that they were fascinated with the idea of becoming police officers and had even had a police siren installed in their car, which is registered in Sagar's name, to impress others, he said.

A country-made pistol along with three live cartridges were recovered from the accused, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)